Promus Capital LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

