Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Announces Earnings Results

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

