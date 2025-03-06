Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Announces Earnings Results

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 10.41%.
Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
