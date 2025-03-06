Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

