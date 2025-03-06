Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 12.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 21.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,569.49 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,570.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,351.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

