Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 7,906 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,179,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Shares of MSTR opened at $308.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

