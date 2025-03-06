BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

NYSE THO traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 167,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $620,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

