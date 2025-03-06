Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

BioXcel Therapeutics, BigBear.ai, Interactive Strength, D-Wave Quantum, and TeraWulf are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices, often under five dollars per share, and are typically listed on smaller exchanges or traded over-the-counter. These stocks are characterized by high volatility, low liquidity, and significant risk, largely due to the limited financial transparency and instability associated with the issuing companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,781,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.01.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,640,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,907,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

TRNR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. 94,328,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.39. Interactive Strength has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2,083.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,440,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,691,391. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 43,970,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,971,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

