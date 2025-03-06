QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. QUASA has a total market cap of $57,811.84 and $148.37 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,518,743 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00072707 USD and is up 63.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $148.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

