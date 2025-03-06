Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

