Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,375 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after buying an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $343.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.