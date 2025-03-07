TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.47.

CG stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.34. The company had a trading volume of 435,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.42 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$283,752.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

