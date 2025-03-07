MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 583,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 105,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.31. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRA. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

