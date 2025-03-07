Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 45.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 937,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,085. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

