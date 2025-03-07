Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:EFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 24,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $13.88.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
