Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 24,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 37,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.