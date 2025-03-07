Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Declines By 15.3%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $172.50. 123,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $161.24 and a 1-year high of $243.60.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
