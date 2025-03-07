Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Declines By 15.3%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,201,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in FTI Consulting by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 46,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $172.50. 123,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $161.24 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

