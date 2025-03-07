Analysts’ Downgrades for March 7th (AC, AL, BBAI, BFS, BWA, CHH, CHRW, COOK, GAUZ, GCO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 7th:
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.
Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.
Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.
State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Whitbread (LON:WTB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.
