Analysts’ Downgrades for March 7th (AC, AL, BBAI, BFS, BWA, CHH, CHRW, COOK, GAUZ, GCO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 7th:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

