Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after buying an additional 520,536 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day moving average is $241.00.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

