Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$10.17. 24,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The company has a market cap of C$498.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.36. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.78.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

