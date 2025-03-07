EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 137 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 35,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $527.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.21. The company has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,095,799. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

