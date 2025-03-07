Edgewise Therapeutics’ (EWTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EWTX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $406,800.31. This trade represents a 87.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,774.34. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,545 shares of company stock worth $4,605,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,155,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 315,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 425,421 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,493,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,757 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,332,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 373,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,078,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,496,000 after acquiring an additional 297,503 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.