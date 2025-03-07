FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Loop Capital

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.82. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -10.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FAT Free Report ) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of FAT Brands worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

