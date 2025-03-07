Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

VICI opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 50.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 561,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

