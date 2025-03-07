Citigroup Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $498.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $544.00 to $498.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.65.

SAIA stock opened at $382.61 on Tuesday. Saia has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. This represents a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $4,493,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

