Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSI opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Financial Services

In related news, Director Thomas T. Gilpin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,680. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

