uniQure’s (QURE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

QURE stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $609.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,040. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 494,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 893,625 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

