Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

CARS stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

