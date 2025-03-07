Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CARS
Cars.com Stock Down 2.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.