Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.
Insider Transactions at Odyssey Marine Exploration
In other news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 501,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,618.20. This trade represents a 99.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
