Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Insider Transactions at Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 501,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,618.20. This trade represents a 99.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,049 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.