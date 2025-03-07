Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 284,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 125,346 shares.The stock last traded at $52.02 and had previously closed at $51.94.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

