MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.81. 143,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 180,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,937,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth $11,906,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.