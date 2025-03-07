James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 180.70 ($2.33), with a volume of 17931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.51).

James Cropper Stock Down 7.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of £17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at James Cropper

In related news, insider Jon Yeung purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,050 ($10,373.71). Also, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 117,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £231,703.56 ($298,587.06). 41.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About James Cropper

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

