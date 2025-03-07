Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Foxtons Group stock remained flat at GBX 61.60 ($0.79) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.20. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Hough acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($23,582.47). Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

