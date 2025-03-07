Haven Private LLC Purchases Shares of 835 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $461.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.