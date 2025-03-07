Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 189,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,195. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,275,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 712,650 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 479,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 806,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.