Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys 126,069 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,569 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,069 shares during the period. SEA comprises 0.7% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

