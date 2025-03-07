Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,252.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,190.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.43 per share, with a total value of C$168,575.00.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.44 per share, with a total value of C$166,109.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,945.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,252.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$55.27 and a one year high of C$70.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.37.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TOU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.45.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

