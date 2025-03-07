Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,252.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,190.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.43 per share, with a total value of C$168,575.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.44 per share, with a total value of C$166,109.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,945.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,252.00.

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$55.27 and a one year high of C$70.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.45.

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

