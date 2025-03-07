Novus Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
