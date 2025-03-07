AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.