Top Value Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Marvell Technology, and Bank of America are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are stocks that appear to be priced lower than their underlying fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, or book value, often signifying that the market has undervalued them temporarily. Investors gravitate toward value stocks in anticipation of market correction, expecting their true worth to be recognized over time and potentially offer a stable dividend yield. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 89,804,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,045,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.12. 9,910,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.07. The company has a market cap of $677.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $49.78. 45,813,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,660,016. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,195,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,476. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $41.48. 37,981,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,781,996. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

