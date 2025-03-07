RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 161,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 120,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.57.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

