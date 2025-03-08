Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 75.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,886,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $98,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

