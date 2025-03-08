Camden National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.5% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $302.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.10.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.