International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $7,215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,181,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,692,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $261.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

