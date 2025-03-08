AMG National Trust Bank Sells 253 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $628.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

