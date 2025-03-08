Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Acquires New Position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Grail accounts for about 1.1% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at $3,034,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000.

Get Grail alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GRAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Grail Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grail

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.