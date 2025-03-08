Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

