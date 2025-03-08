Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.55.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

