Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Everest Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

EG opened at $363.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.36 and its 200-day moving average is $369.71. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $327.37 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

