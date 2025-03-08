Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

