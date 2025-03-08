Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Lifted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,000 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for 3.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $47,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.