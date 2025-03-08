iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,873 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

